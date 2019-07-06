Oh Baby Full Movie Leaked To Download On This Website; Samantha Fans Are Upset!

The simple and stunning Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most popular and bankable stars in Tollywood today. A sincere performer, she has won the love of countless movie buffs because of her charming looks, magnetic personality and effective screen presence. A seasoned performer in he own right, Sam has worked alongside some of the most sought-after heartthrobs in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

At present, Sam is in the limelight due to her latest release Oh Baby that hit screens yesterday (July 5, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the ticket window. Now, in an unfortunate development, Oh Baby has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is in HQ and this makes things even more shocking.

Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act and has the potential to affect Oh Baby's collections big time. Meanwhile, the film has taken social media by storm