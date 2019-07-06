Oh Baby Full Movie Leaked To Download On This Website; Samantha Fans Are Upset!

The simple and stunning Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most popular and bankable stars in Tollywood today. A sincere performer, she has won the love of countless movie buffs because of her charming looks, magnetic personality and effective screen presence. A seasoned performer in her own right, Sam has worked alongside some of the most sought-after heartthrobs in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

At present, Sam is in the limelight due to her latest release Oh Baby that hit screens yesterday (July 5, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the ticket window. Now, in an unfortunate development, Oh Baby has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is in HQ and this makes things even more shocking.

Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act and has the potential to affect Oh Baby's collections big time. Meanwhile, the film has taken social media by storm

aHf @adhyayam Despite its lengthy duration and slow at times #OhBaby is fairly enjoyable with impressive emotional scenes aided by top-notch performances. Samantha's show all the way. Bheem @bheemreddy181 @Samanthaprabhu2 you are a gem of an actor #Ohbaby #RajendraPrasad you made us laugh like hell #NandiniReddy all over the movie 🎥 great show every one #LakshmiGaru alias #BabyAkka all of you made us cry and made us remember a lot. KVL.RAMESH @kvlramesh #Ohbaby movie is an emotional rollercoaster ride. It is the kind of film you should never miss.Huge applause to Samantha for her stellar performance in this beautiful experimentation. watch with family. Raviteja @TejaLoverOf #ohbaby I always admired of @nandureddy4u work.The way you showed the girls on screen simply superb. every we seen @Samanthaprabhu2 acting this is the best but every time she beats his own.nandini Please entertain us with more fun filled scripts as usual #OhBaby #LakshmiGaru

Samantha Akkineni Replaces Nayanthara In This Movie? The Truth Is Out