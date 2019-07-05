Oh Baby US Box Office Collections: Will Samantha Akkineni's Movie Enter 1 Million USD Club?

There's no denying that 2019 has been a splendid year for actress Samantha Akkineni so far. In March, she became the talk of the town when her Tamil movie Super Deluxe opened to a decent response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. Thereafter, the 'Akkineni Bahu' grabbed attention with her rocking performance in Majili. The film marked her first collaboration with hubby Naga Chaitanya post marriage and this proved to be its biggest highlight. At present, Sam is in the limelight due to Oh Baby that hit screens today (July 5, 2019).

Oh Baby, directed by Nandini Reddy, has opened to a good response at the US box office and collected USD 145k from 92 locations through premieres. Moreover, the buzz is that the opening day figures too are going to be awesome. As such, some trade experts feel that the film might even collect close to USD 1 million during its run in the US.

Needless to say, if Oh Baby enters the prestigious clubs it will work wonders for the bubbly beauty.

Oh Baby, remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny, revolves around an old lady who magically transforms into her younger self. The general feeling is that it has the potential to do well over the weekend. Actors Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad and Lakshmi too are a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit 96. The Dil Raju-backed remake will see her essay the role played by Trisha in the Kollywood version.

So, will Oh Baby establish Samantha as Tollywood's next 'Lady Superstar'? Comments, please!

Oh Baby Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Samantha Akkineni's Movie