Parvathy Bashes Arjun Reddy In Front Of Vijay Deverakonda, Impresses Tweeple

Mollywood actress Parvathy is arguably one of the most outspoken and confident ladies in South cinema today. Now, she in the limelight for a surprising reason. During the Film Companion-organised 'Actors Adda', the Uyare lady ripped apart Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay Deverakonda and this ruffled a few feathers. Criticising the Sandeep Vanga-directed film, she said that it sent out a wrong message by 'glorifying' a flawed/violent protagonist.

"Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think 'Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone," she added.

The Uyare star also took a dig at Sandeep Vanga for implying that violence is an important part of a relationship and said that this way of thinking is 'murky'.

"We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you're telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, there is also, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you're inciting violence, that's kind of murky." said Parvathy.

As expected, her hard-hitting comments went viral in no time with several fans praising the powerhouse performer.

Here, we present, some of the best Twitter reactions.

Keerthana. @populapette People calling Parvathy brave for speaking against AR in front of VD, you are cute. She is someone who openly expressed her disappointment in Mammootty over Kasaba, and Mohanlal's handling of Dileep--THE superstars of her industry. She IS brave and has been for a while. Rooh | Fan Account @RSfangirl #Parvathy was so intelligent and so articulate abt her thoughts!! what a woman!!! Sneha Banerjee @snehabanerg She was fab! Everything wrong with 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy', as explained by Parvathy ajayradh@a_j_durden Parvathy bossed the round table conference for me, she made the most valid point, she expressed her views, and once again sent arjun reddy to the mud, my heroine

