Patriotic Telugu Movies To Watch Out For In The Near Future!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be the first among these three movies to hit the marquee. The film, narrates the real tale of a freedom fighter named Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fought a brave battle against the British, 30 years before the 1857 revolt. Narasimha Reddy hailed from Rayalseema and Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role in this upcoming magnum opus.

The Expectations

Expectations are pretty huge on this movie, directed by Surinder Reddy. It has been quite some time since the film industry witnessed such a historic tale and Sye Raa is expected to fill in that gap with elan. Sye Raa is also expected to throw light on the brave battle that Narasimha Reddy fought against the British and thus, enlightening the present generation about his valuable contributions. The teaser and the making video suggest that the film will have many goosebump moments to offer.

Major

It was early this year that the big announcement regarding Major, one of the prominent Telugu movies to watch out for, was made. The film, which would have been Mahesh Babu's maiden production venture, will be based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the real-life hero, who lost his life during the 26/11 incident.

More About The Movie...

Adivi Sesh, who is one among the most-reliable young actors of the present day Telugu cinema, will be appearing as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in this film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. This one is yet another prestigious project, which explores the life of a national hero. Kudos to the team for venturing to do such a challenging project. Stories about such real-life heroes deserve to be told and it is nice to see Tollywood showing the right way forward. Moreover, this film, will not only be confined to Tollywood and will be simultaneously made in Hindi as well.

The Biggest Among The Lot

RRR, the three letters would be more than enough to make every Telugu movie buff go crazy. The SS Rajamouli movie is a fictitious tale but, it is based on the life of two real-life freedom fighters named Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two brave warriors fought against the British as well as the Nizam Of Hyderabad. It would be rather interesting to witness their story on the big screen.

More About RRR...

Ram Charan will portray the role of Seetharama Raju whereas Jr NTR would step into the shoes of Komaram Bheem. Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that the film will take you to their early life in Delhi, much before they took on the mantle of the freedom struggle. The film will be more of a fictitious tale but still, it is expected to have everything to evoke the patriotic feel in you. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also said to be playing quite an inspiring role in this film, which will be releasing in multiple languages.