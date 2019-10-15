Pawan Kalyan Agrees To Star In Telugu Remake Of Pink? Did 'Power Star' Break His Vow?

Pawan Kalyan, who decided against doing movies after the Agnyaathavaasi debacle , is busy with his political commitments. Now, it seems that there is a twist in the tale. According to reports, the Gabbar Singh hero has agreed to star in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, reprising the role played by 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan in the original. In other words, he has gone back on his initial decision. An official announcement about the same is likely to be made pretty soon.

Just like Pink, its Telugu remake is likely to deal with women safety while highlighting that 'no means no'. Pawan Kalyan has often spoken about women empowerment during his political interviews.

In fact, while speaking about the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Pawan Kalyan had gone to the extent of saying that predators should be whipped in public.

"Non-violence will not work on these occasions. To save our women, violence is required. Eve-teasers (euphemism for stalkers and sexual harassers) and women harassers should be publicly whipped like in Singapore. That's how criminals will fear committing any crime against women," Pawan Kalyan had said. (sic)

Given Pawan Kalyan's strong views about women empowerment, he might be the best choice for the Telugu version of Pink.

In case, you did not know, the Tamil remake of Pink (Nerkonda Paarvai) hit screens earlier this year and emerged as a runaway hit while receiving rave reviews. Moreover, it helped 'Thala' Ajith Kumar add a new dimension to his career. It remains to be seen if the Telugu version has a similar impact on Pawan Kalyan's career.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that Pawan Kalyan might also team up with noted directed Krish for a movie backed by AM Rathnam. He was reportedly in talks for the film even before entering politics.

So, are you excited about Pawan Kalyan possibly returning to films in style? Comments, please!