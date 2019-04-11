Pawan Kalyan Breaks The Queue During Polling? Inside Deets Out

'How is he even a CM candidate?'

According to a voter, people did face some problems when PK turned up to cast his vote which was rather unfortunate.

"When Pawan Kalyan came, people were pushed around, to make a way for him. This is not right. How is he even a CM candidate if he doesn't even follow the basic queue?" he added.

Fans Support PK

However, according to another voter, there was nothing wrong in the special treatment given to Pawan Kalyan as it ensured that the general public did not face any major inconvenience.



"It's a good thing that Pawan Kalyan was allowed straight into the polling booth. Because, had he been in the queue, public would have suffered most. If he stays in queue there will be big chaos," added the voter.

Support Pours In For Pawan Kalyan!

Summing up the situation, a bystander said that Pawan Kalyan was allowed to cast his vote on priority in order to ensure the women in attendance did not face any problems because of the crowd.

"When Pawan Kalyan was there, the entire media personnel and fans etc pushed each other which is a fact. The reason why he was allowed inside first so that it won't create more inconvenience to voters especially women," added the bystander.

To Conclude...

The likes of Allu Arjun, Niharika and Ram Charan campaigned for Pawan Kalyan and tried to reach out to their fans which created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The elections are crucial for PK and we wish him good luck.