English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pawan Kalyan Fans Are Very Disappointed Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Of late, certain rumours had surfaced regarding Pawan Kalyan's comeback to films. This had definitely excited the fans of the Power Star as they have been eager to see their idol back on the big screen. Rumour mills were abuzz that a big project is in the planning stages.

    Of late, certain rumours had surfaced regarding Pawan Kalyans comeback to films. This had definitely excited the fans of the Power Star as they have been eager to see their idol back on the big screen. Rumour mills were abuzz that a big project is in the planning stages. Speculations spread like wildfire that this upcoming Pawan Kalyan movie will be funded by none other than Bandla Ganesh and reports claiming that it will be a big-budgeted movie. Rumours had also surfaced that this film will be helmed by Boyapati Srinu, who is well-known for his mass movies and the producer has asked the director to prepare a good script. It was also being said that the project might happen this year itself. These reports had definitely excited the Pawan Kalyan fans but it seems like all these reports were mere rumours. The latest tweet sent out by Bandla Ganesh has given a clear indication. He has refuted all the rumours regarding any big project in the making and has mentioned that he will be the first one to announce if any movie is coming up. Take a look at the tweet here.. For the uninitiated, Bandla Ganesh and Pawan Kalyan had previously teamed up for films like Teen Maar and Gabbar Singh.

    Speculations spread like wildfire that this upcoming Pawan Kalyan movie will be funded by none other than Bandla Ganesh and reports claiming that it will be a big-budgeted movie. Rumours had also surfaced that this film will be helmed by Boyapati Srinu, who is well-known for his mass movies and the producer has asked the director to prepare a good script. It was also being said that the project might happen this year itself.

    These reports had definitely excited the Pawan Kalyan fans but it seems like all these reports were mere rumours. The latest tweet sent out by Bandla Ganesh has given a clear indication. He has refuted all the rumours regarding any big project in the making and has mentioned that he will be the first one to announce if any movie is coming up. Take a look at the tweet here..

    For the uninitiated, Bandla Ganesh and Pawan Kalyan had previously teamed up for films like Teen Maar and Gabbar Singh.

    READ: World Of Dance Season 3: Pawan Kalyan's Popular Number Helps The Kings Steal The Show

    More PAWAN KALYAN News

    Read more about: pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue