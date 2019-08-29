Pawan Kalyan Fans Defeat Mahesh Babu Supporters Using #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP

Pawan Kalyan, the much-loved 'Power Star' of Telugu cinema, enjoys an enviable fan following due to his humble nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some awesome news for PK fans. The common DP for his birthday celebrations, to be held on November 2, 2019, was released yesterday (August 28, 2019) amidst much fanfare. Now, it seems that the DP and #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP have taken social media by storm. #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP has been used with 2.1 Million tweets so far, which is a record.

Interestingly, in showing their love for the Gabbar Singh hero, Pawan Kalyan fans have scored a big win over the Mahesh Babu Army as #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP was used with 2 Million tweets between August 5 and August 6. #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP is likely to be used with a few more tweets before the hero's big day, which suggests that the final number will be even more impressive.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (Yevadu 3 in Hindi), which bombed at the box office. He is currently busy with his political commitments and is unlikely to announce any new project in the near future.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Kannada girl Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Prince'.