Pawan Kalyan Is Way Ahead Of Mahesh Babu In Top 5 Birthday Trends In India!
Pawan Kalyan fans celebrated their favourite star's birthday in style and as expected, the Twitter was filled with messages on the special day. Not just fans but other celebrities too conveyed their special wishes to the Power Star. On September 2, 2019, #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan was trending at the top spot and Pawan Kalyan fans have now created a new record with the number of Tweets that had come in. The hashtag, which received over 10.5 million tweets, has climbed to the top spot in the list of Top 5 Birthday Trends in India by pushing #HappyBirthdaySSMB to the second spot. Read to know further details regarding this.
The Record That Mahesh Babu Fans Had Set
Interestingly, on August 9, 2019, a new record had born in terms of number of tweets. #HappyBirthdaySSMB had reached newer heights by getting over 8.3 M tweets within 24 hours.
When Mahesh Babu Fans Overtook Pawan Kalyan Fans
Interestingly, #HappyBirthdaySSMB climbed to the top spot by overtaking #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan, which was Pawan Kalyan's birthday special hashtag in 2018. Now, once again, Pawan Kalyan fans have regained the top spot.
A Huge Margin
Interestingly, what has left everyone quite stunned and surprised is the huge margin with which Pawan Kalyan fans are leading ahead of Mahesh Babu fans. There is a difference of over 2.2M tweets between the trending hashtags in the first and second spots. It needs to be seen whether any other birthday special hashtag will manage to overtake this record or not.
Other Hashtags In The Top 5 List
At present, #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan is at the third spot with over 7.4 M tweets. At the same time, #HBDSuperstarMahesh which was also a birthday special hashtag for Mahesh Babu is at the third spot with 4.5M tweets. Meanwhile. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas is at the fifth spot with over 4.2 M tweets. #HBDEminentVijay, the special hashtag that was released on Vijay's birthday, has now been pushed to the sixth spot.