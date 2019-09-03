Pawan Kalyan Is Way Ahead Of Mahesh Babu In Top 5 Birthday Trends In India!

The Record That Mahesh Babu Fans Had Set

Interestingly, on August 9, 2019, a new record had born in terms of number of tweets. #HappyBirthdaySSMB had reached newer heights by getting over 8.3 M tweets within 24 hours.

When Mahesh Babu Fans Overtook Pawan Kalyan Fans

Interestingly, #HappyBirthdaySSMB climbed to the top spot by overtaking #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan, which was Pawan Kalyan's birthday special hashtag in 2018. Now, once again, Pawan Kalyan fans have regained the top spot.

A Huge Margin

Interestingly, what has left everyone quite stunned and surprised is the huge margin with which Pawan Kalyan fans are leading ahead of Mahesh Babu fans. There is a difference of over 2.2M tweets between the trending hashtags in the first and second spots. It needs to be seen whether any other birthday special hashtag will manage to overtake this record or not.

Other Hashtags In The Top 5 List

At present, #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan is at the third spot with over 7.4 M tweets. At the same time, #HBDSuperstarMahesh which was also a birthday special hashtag for Mahesh Babu is at the third spot with 4.5M tweets. Meanwhile. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas is at the fifth spot with over 4.2 M tweets. #HBDEminentVijay, the special hashtag that was released on Vijay's birthday, has now been pushed to the sixth spot.