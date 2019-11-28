    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Pawan Kalyan Not Interested In Doing Pink's Telugu Remake? Shocking Rumour Goes Viral

      A few days ago, Pawan Kalyan was roped in to star in the Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood hit Pink and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. Producer Boney Kapoor decided to back the Tollywood version and this piqued the curiosity big time. Now, here is a shocking update about the ambitious movie. According to Tupaki, the 'Power Star' is not too interested in doing the Pink remake as he, reportedly, wants to make his comeback with a political-thriller similar to Mudhalvan (dubbed in Telugu as Oke Okkadu).

      Pink, starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, revolved around the harassment faced by women on a daily basis while highlighting that 'No Means No'. Upon release, it received rave reviews and raked in the moolah. Its Tamil remake, which was produced by Boney Kapoor, starred 'Thala' Ajith Kumar in the lead and emerged a runaway hit at the box office. Many feel that the Telugu retelling too might hit the right notes, helping PK put the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him.

      Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Pawan Kalyan might soon be teaming up with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame Surender Reddy for a movie, bankrolled by 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan. All in all, there is still a lack of clarity about his upcoming projects.

      So, should he do the Pink remake? Comments, please!

