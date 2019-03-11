English
    Pawan Kalyan And Poonam Kaur's Love Story To Be Revealed? Audio Tapes To Be Leaked Soon?

    By Staff
    |

    Actor Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular and revered stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly called 'Power Star', he has won the love of countless fans owing to his gripping screen presence, bindass nature, sincere performances and dashing personality. During his chequered career, the 'Mega brother' has starred in some well-received movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    Now, here is some shocking news for PK's die-hard fans. The feisty and controversial Sri Reddy recently took to social media and made a few scandalous claims about the actor-turned-politician's personal life.

    Sri Reddy About Pawan Kalyan And Poonam Kaur's Affair

    In her post, Sri Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan once had an affair with actress Poonam Kaur and added that she had proof to back her claims. She went on to add that she was in tears after listening to an emotional conversation between the actress and the Gabbar Singh star.

    "I cried after listening her emotional voice..I will not leave you pk..you just unfit as a human being..u failed in all aspects..thu," (sic) she added.

    Does She Have Proof?

    Sri Reddy added that she was all set to leak the audio tapes of the conversation and asked her followers to stay tuned.

    "Subscribe who loves me,who wanted to share nd listen my emotions ..tomorrow I cn share about poonam kour..I am so sad," (sic) said Sri Reddy.

    Sri Reddy And Pawan Kalyan Have History

    In case you did not know, Sri Reddy's issues with Pawan Kalyan started when the Khushi star rebuked the actress for sensationalising her fight against casting couch by stripping in public. Following this, Sri Reddy abused PK in public and grabbed plenty of attention. Months later, Pawan Kalyan is still on her hit list.

    The Background

    The Poonam Kaur-Pawan Kalyan situation has been a key point of discussion for quite some time now. The actress had once claimed that she wanted a husband like PK. Moreover, Mahesh Kathi too has often made shocking statements about the two.

    To Conclude...

    Pawan Kalyan, last seen in the 2018 dud Agnyaathavaasi, has put his film career on hold and is currently focusing on the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. It remains whether he chooses to address the Sri Reddy situation given the present circumstances.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
