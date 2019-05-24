Pawan Kalyan's Biggest Fan Gets Trolled After A Controversial Tweet!

Pawan Kalyan fans would have been very disappointed with the recent results of the Assembly Elections 2019 as well as the Lok Sabha Elections since his party JanaSena has failed to make a mark in the elections.

Various responses have been coming on social media ever since the early trends of the elections were out. Hyper Aadhi, the Jabardasth actor, who is also one of the biggest fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, was one such personality who has been extremely hopeful about JanaSena's performance in the elections.

On the day of the announcement of election results, Hyper Aadhi took to his Twitter account to send out a very controversial tweet. In the tweet, he had written, "Humanity lost Infront Of Money & liquor." - (sic)

Take a look at the tweet here...

Humanity lost Infront Of Money & liquor. — Hyper Aadhi (@AadhiHyper) May 23, 2019

This particular tweet of Hyper Aadhi recieved mixed reactions from the public. Nevertheless, this tweet got trolled heavily as well and one of the tweets that came as a reaction has gained attention on social media. The user while disagreeing with the statement has also asked Hyper Aadhi to stop insulting the public and democracy.

Take a look at the tweet in connection with the same...

If distributing money and liquor will win u politics, then vijay Malaya would be the PM of this nation. Stop insulting people of democracy. https://t.co/nWbbvxw9vu — Bunny (@Bunny_Maheshfan) May 23, 2019

Hyper Aadi shot to fame with the popular show Jabardasth. Later, he also appeared in a good number of movies.

