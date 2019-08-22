Pawan Kalyan Says He Feels Bad About Not Doing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tollywood actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan attended Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations, held at the Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad yesterday (August 21, 2019), and interacted with Mega fans. While speaking at the event, the 'Power Star' said that he regrets not getting a chance to star in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that revolves around the life of a forgotten freedom fighter. He added that he has tremendous respect for revolutionaries and loves patriotic movies.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed that he is happy that he did the voice-over for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser, which has clicked with all and sundry.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, helmed by popular director Surender Reddy, is one of the biggest releases of 2019 and has the potential to redefine the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film features Chiranjeevi in the titular role and marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus, which is one of its biggest highlights. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiru in the magnum opus. Actors Sudeep, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Niharika and 'India's Biggest Superstar' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been produced by top hero Ram Charan, who has spent a bomb on his dream project. The film, reportedly features a grand war sequence, which might prove to be a treat for movie buffs. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to arrive in theatres in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam) on October 2, 2019.

Coming back to Pawan Kalyan, he was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Agnyaathavaasi that bombed at the box office. At present, he is busy with his political commitments and this suggests that he might not do another movie in the near future.