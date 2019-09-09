Pawan Kalyan Says He Was Paid Around Rs 20 Crore For Agnyaathavaasi

About Agnyaathavaasi

In case, you did not know, Agnyaathavaasi was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and revolved around the exploits of a 'prince in exile'. The film ran into trouble when French filmmaker Jérôme Salle claimed that it was a copy of his popular action-thriller Largo Winch. To make matters worse, Agnyaathavaasi failed to impress the target audience and this resulted in its downfall. The film ended up being one of the biggest disasters of Pawan Kalyan's career.

Trivikram's Reaction

Following the Agnyaathavaasi debacle, Pawan Kalyan fans had accused Trivikram Srinivas of 'betraying' their hero. Reacting to the controversy, the filmmaker had said that he was deeply affected by the entire episode.

His Exact Words

"I'd be lying if I said the failure didn't affect me. It did to a great extent. I was disappointed with myself. On my new project, I'm working with more care, passion and discipline."

The Road Ahead

Coming back to Pawan Kalyan, he has put the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him and turned his attention to politics. The Jana Sena Chief tried his luck in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election but failed to make an impact. While he is yet to sign his next movie, he recently did a voice-over for the Telugu teaser of Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead.