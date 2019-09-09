English
    Pawan Kalyan Says He Was Paid Around Rs 20 Crore For Agnyaathavaasi

    Pawan Kalyan, the resident 'Power Star' of Telugu cinema, is arguably one of the most revered names in Tollywood. The mass hero enjoys a strong and dedicated fan following despite not being too active in movies, which bears testimony to his star power. Now, PK is in the limelight for an awesome reason. During a recent interaction with the media, the Gabbar Singh hero revealed that he was paid around Rs 20 crore for Agnyaathavaasi, the 25th movie of his career.

    About Agnyaathavaasi

    About Agnyaathavaasi

    In case, you did not know, Agnyaathavaasi was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and revolved around the exploits of a 'prince in exile'. The film ran into trouble when French filmmaker Jérôme Salle claimed that it was a copy of his popular action-thriller Largo Winch. To make matters worse, Agnyaathavaasi failed to impress the target audience and this resulted in its downfall. The film ended up being one of the biggest disasters of Pawan Kalyan's career.

    Trivikram's Reaction

    Trivikram's Reaction

    Following the Agnyaathavaasi debacle, Pawan Kalyan fans had accused Trivikram Srinivas of 'betraying' their hero. Reacting to the controversy, the filmmaker had said that he was deeply affected by the entire episode.

    His Exact Words

    His Exact Words

    "I'd be lying if I said the failure didn't affect me. It did to a great extent. I was disappointed with myself. On my new project, I'm working with more care, passion and discipline."

    The Road Ahead

    The Road Ahead

    Coming back to Pawan Kalyan, he has put the Agnyaathavaasi debacle behind him and turned his attention to politics. The Jana Sena Chief tried his luck in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election but failed to make an impact. While he is yet to sign his next movie, he recently did a voice-over for the Telugu teaser of Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead.

    So, do you want Pawan Kalyan to return to films at the earliest? Tell us in the space below.

