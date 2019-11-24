Pawan Kalyan To Collaborate With Surender Reddy? Will Ram Charan Produce the Movie?

Tollywood mass hero Pawan Kalyan will soon be beginning work on the eagerly awaited Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and this has created a great deal of buzz among cine goers. Now, here is some big news for 'Power Star' fans. According to reports, he might soon be teaming up with Surender Reddy for an ambitious movie. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director recently met the Gabbar Singh hero and this seems to have sparked these rumours.

Some time ago, Ram Charan had expressed a desire to produce a movie with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Surender Reddy was reportedly being considered for the flick. However, the plan was dropped after PK decided to enter politics. The buzz is that the Yevadu hero might back his uncle's film with the Race Gurram helmer and fulfil a cherished dream.

While Chiranjeevi has 'political differences' with Pawan Kalyan, ' Mr C' holds his 'babai' in high regard.

"I love my Babai Pawan Kalyan very much, as much as I love my mother. He is a huge source of inspiration to me, a pillar of strength to me," he had once told a leading daily.

Collaborating for a film might strengthen the bond between the two.

Coming back to the Pink remake, it is being backed by Dil Raju and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The film features PK in the role of a lawyer, who fights for the rights of three young girls while highlighting that 'no means no'. The grapevine suggests that it will be quite faithful to Pink's Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which too was produced by Kapoor, and feature mass elements. Some time ago, Pooja Hegde was reportedly contacted to reprise Taapsee Pannu's role from the original version.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

So, are you looking forward to Pawan Kalyan potentially teaming up with Surender Reddy? Tell us in the space below.