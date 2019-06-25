Payal Rajput Takes Shocking Decision Due To Anushka Shetty Mania? Deets Inside!

Last year, young actress Payal Rajput became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when RX 100 opened to a solid response at the box office and exceeded expectations. The film, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, featured the Punjab-born lady in a raw and bold avatar that she did justice to. Her bold intimate scenes added a new dimension to RX 100 and made her an overnight sensation.

Now, Payal Rajput is in the news for a shocking reason. Recently, it was reported that she would be playing the lead in Arundhati 2 and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Now, here is some shocking news about the young star. According to a leading website, Payal is on the verge of opting out of Arundhati 2.

Apparently, as soon as news of Payal replacing Anushka Shetty in the Arundhati sequel went viral, several fans expressed her displeasure and implied that she would be no match for the 'Lady Superstar'. Some even raised questions about her ability to carry a film on her shoulders.

The buzz is that these comments hurt Payal big time and she decided to opt out of Arundhati 2.

Interestingly, some time ago, Sai Pallavi had opted out of Sarileru Neekevvaru for a similar reason. The Fidaa beauty was trolled by Mahesh Babu fans who said that they wanted Rashmika Mandanna to play Prince's leading lady in the film. Needless to say, this upset her big time and she left the project.

Meanwhile, the original Arundhati was last seen in Bhaagamathie that did well at the box office and impressed fans. At present, she has Silence in her kitty, which has her paired opposite R Madhavan. She will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.