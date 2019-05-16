English
    Payal Rajput Is Taking A VERY BOLD Step Forward? Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Payal Rajput emerged as a sensation of Tollywood with her first film itself and not many actresses have enjoyed that kind of success. RX 100, the debut vehicle of the Telugu actress was a phenomenal success at the box office and she turned out to be a notable actress of the industry.

    However, her choices of projects have left her fans a bit surprised. Her next appearance on the big screen will be through the film Sita, in which she has done an item number. A highly popular actress opting for a dance number as her next project is a rarity these days.

    Reports have also come up regarding the RX 100 beauty's other projects. Payal Rajput will be a part of Nagarjuna's film Manmadhudu 2 and on the other hand, speculations have also come up that she has been signed for Ravi Teja's next Disco Raja. Now, the latest rumours reveal that she might be roped in as the leading lady in Balakrishna's next film with KS Ravikumar.

    Interestingly, this has surprised Payal Rajput fans as she has opted to do films with senior heroes. This definitely is a bold step forward as some of the young actresses are afraid whether they would be typecasted as heroines of senior actors if they opt to do such roles in the initial phases of their career. Payal Rajput should be applauded for her stance and selections.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
