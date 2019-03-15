English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Payal Rajput Viral Video: This Clip Of The RX 100 Beauty Lifting Her Top Is Bold And Naughty

    By Staff
    |

    Last year, the bold and beautiful Payal Rajput became the talk of the town when RX 100 opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, it featured several intimate scenes between the daring lady and newcomer Karthikeya, which helped it click with the target audience. With RX 100 and 2018 in the past, Payal is back in the news for an unexpected reason.

    Payal Rajput

    As it so happens, Payal just posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen playfully lifting her top before trolling her fans big time.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Payal Rajput (@rajputpaayal) on Mar 14, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

    "My heart stops when u look at me," she wrote while sharing the video.

    As expected, this naughty and witty act impressed fans big time.

    "This looks remembers me you on RX-100. Your characterization is amazing. Every lover boy remembers their girl," wrote a fan

    Referring to her as Indu, another fan said that he is quite fond of her performance in RX 100.

    "@rajputpaayal you are really awesome indu.... No one can do that role better than you.... Loved your performance," added the fan.

    Payal sure knows how to take social media by storm and capture the imagination of her fans.

    On the work front, she currently has the Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja and Venkatesh's Venky Mama in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.

    Read more about: payal rajput
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue