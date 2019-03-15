Payal Rajput Viral Video: This Clip Of The RX 100 Beauty Lifting Her Top Is Bold And Naughty

Last year, the bold and beautiful Payal Rajput became the talk of the town when RX 100 opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, it featured several intimate scenes between the daring lady and newcomer Karthikeya, which helped it click with the target audience. With RX 100 and 2018 in the past, Payal is back in the news for an unexpected reason.

As it so happens, Payal just posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen playfully lifting her top before trolling her fans big time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Rajput (@rajputpaayal) on Mar 14, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

"My heart stops when u look at me," she wrote while sharing the video.

As expected, this naughty and witty act impressed fans big time.

"This looks remembers me you on RX-100. Your characterization is amazing. Every lover boy remembers their girl," wrote a fan

Referring to her as Indu, another fan said that he is quite fond of her performance in RX 100.

"@rajputpaayal you are really awesome indu.... No one can do that role better than you.... Loved your performance," added the fan.

Payal sure knows how to take social media by storm and capture the imagination of her fans.

On the work front, she currently has the Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja and Venkatesh's Venky Mama in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.