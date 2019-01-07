 »   »   »  Petta Pre-release Event Telugu: Producer Prasanna Kumar Lashes Out At The Top Telugu Film Producers!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Much like in Tamil Nadu, Petta, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role will be gracing the big screens in AP/TS regions on January 10, 2019 itself. Meanwhile, the pre-release event of Petta Telugu was held on January 6, 2018. It was attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie. Superstar Rajinikanth couldn't attend the big event as he was on the USA. Producer Prasanna Kumar has reportedly bagged a part of the Telugu distribution rights of the Telugu version of Petta. The producer talked during the function and he came up with some controversial statements regarding the top producers of the Telugu film industry.
About The Theatre Mafia
While speaking during the function, Prasanna Kumar reportedly lashed out at the top Telugu film producers and tagged them as a theatre Mafia. He also mentioned that this particular mafia is not giving chances for the technicians.
The Pongal/Sankranti Releases
A good number of movies are coming out during the upcoming Pongal/Sankrati season. During the event, Prasanna Kumar added that even if 6 or 7 movies release during the season, audiences would be ready to watch it but the theatre mafia are giving chances for 1 or 2 movies alone.
Will Talke To Top Leaders
The producer also added that this particular mafia will come to an end very soon and he is planning to talk to top leaders like KCR, KTR and N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the same.
A Request And A Warning
According to him, these top producers are giving chances only to the movies funded by them or supported by them. He also asked them to give chance to all movies equally and asked the people to consider this statement as a request as well as a warning.