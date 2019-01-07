 »   »   »  Petta Pre-release Event Telugu: Producer Prasanna Kumar Lashes Out At The Top Telugu Film Producers!

About The Theatre Mafia

While speaking during the function, Prasanna Kumar reportedly lashed out at the top Telugu film producers and tagged them as a theatre Mafia. He also mentioned that this particular mafia is not giving chances for the technicians.

The Pongal/Sankranti Releases

A good number of movies are coming out during the upcoming Pongal/Sankrati season. During the event, Prasanna Kumar added that even if 6 or 7 movies release during the season, audiences would be ready to watch it but the theatre mafia are giving chances for 1 or 2 movies alone.

Will Talke To Top Leaders

The producer also added that this particular mafia will come to an end very soon and he is planning to talk to top leaders like KCR, KTR and N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the same.

A Request And A Warning

According to him, these top producers are giving chances only to the movies funded by them or supported by them. He also asked them to give chance to all movies equally and asked the people to consider this statement as a request as well as a warning.