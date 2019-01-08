Petta Telugu Getting Lesser Number Of Screens; Producer Dil Raju Comes Up With A Response!

English
    It is a busy weekend ahead for the Telugu film industry. Along with the three big Telugu movie releases that will be gracing the theatres in the subsequent days, the Rajinikanth starrer Petta too will be joining the race at the box office with the Telugu version of the movie all set to come out on January 10, 2019.

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Petta Telugu version has got lesser number of screens in AP/TG regions. Now, popular film producer Dil Raju has come up with a response citing the exact reasons for the same. If reports are to be believed, the popular producer/distributor spoke about the same during F2 trailer launch.

    A tweet sent out by popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala carries what Dil Raju had to say about Petta getting lesser number of screens. The tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala is read as "Ace Prod/Distributor #DilRaju 's response to #Petta Telugu getting less screens in AP/TG :

    "For the past 6 months, we were working on theaters for the 3 Telugu movies.. It would be difficult to accommodate a movie which announced release data less than a month ago.. " - (sic)

    Meanwhile, the next 4 days will witness the arrival of four big movies. NTR Biopic, Petta Telugu Version, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, F2 etc., are the movies that have been slated for a release.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
