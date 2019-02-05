Maharshi: Pooja Hegde Demands Shockingly High Remuneration For Mahesh Babu's Movie?

The lovely and stunning Pooja Hegde is beyond any doubt one of the most charming young divas in the Telugu film industry today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her lively nature, mesmerising looks, and gripping personality. During her career, she has worked with quite a few popular young stars and this has helped her prove that she is a star in the making. Now, Pooja is in the limelight for a rather surprising reason.

According to the latest reports, the Duvvada Jagannadham girl has asked the makers of Maharshi to increase her remuneration and offer her Rs 1.5 crore instead of what they had originally agreed upon. This is quite a big demand and might ruffle a few feathers.

The year 2018 was a rather eventful one for the young lady. The romantic-drama Saakshyam proved to be a big let down and failed to impress the fans. However, her other big release Aravinda Sametha emerged as a hit and received rave reviews from the critics. The general feeling is that the phenomenal response to the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has encouraged her to demand an increase in her remuneration.

On a related note, Maharshi is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and will see Pooja sharing screening screen space with Mahesh Babu. The film is slated to hit the screens this April.