English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi: Pooja Hegde Demands Shockingly High Remuneration For Mahesh Babu's Movie?

    By Staff
    |

    The lovely and stunning Pooja Hegde is beyond any doubt one of the most charming young divas in the Telugu film industry today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her lively nature, mesmerising looks, and gripping personality. During her career, she has worked with quite a few popular young stars and this has helped her prove that she is a star in the making. Now, Pooja is in the limelight for a rather surprising reason.

    According to the latest reports, the Duvvada Jagannadham girl has asked the makers of Maharshi to increase her remuneration and offer her Rs 1.5 crore instead of what they had originally agreed upon. This is quite a big demand and might ruffle a few feathers.

    Pooja Hegde

    The year 2018 was a rather eventful one for the young lady. The romantic-drama Saakshyam proved to be a big let down and failed to impress the fans. However, her other big release Aravinda Sametha emerged as a hit and received rave reviews from the critics. The general feeling is that the phenomenal response to the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has encouraged her to demand an increase in her remuneration.

    On a related note, Maharshi is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and will see Pooja sharing screening screen space with Mahesh Babu. The film is slated to hit the screens this April.

    Read more about: pooja hegde
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue