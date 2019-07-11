English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Hegde Faces The Heat Post Her Emotional Tweet On MS Dhoni

    By
    |

    Nearly two months ago, actress Pooja Hegde received some terrific news when Maharshi opened to a fantastic response at the box office and impressed the target audience. The film, featuring her as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, clicked with the masses and this helped it emerge a clean hit. With Maharshi in the past, Pooja is back in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    Shortly after New Zealand beat India in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pooja tweeted praising MS Dhoni for his fighting spirit and added that he is her 'favourite'.

    "Heartbreaking to see India lose today but #Dhoni you beauty, you proved today why you're my favourite... he gives every match his all and he really tried hard to pull through for us...Much love and respect to our former skipper," she tweeted.

    As soon as Pooja's tweet went viral, some fans trolled her with nasty comments and stated that 'Mahi' was the reason for India's exit from the prestigious tournament.

    Surya Tej @IamSuryaTej

    His beauty b'çoz of his Dot Balls... ??What he contributed in this World Cup ?? Losing today would be worst part of his career.

    Dhruva Kumar @DhruvaK69266353

    Dhoni the beauty ...playing test match in the ODI format that too semi finals @hegdepooja wasted 34 balls ...that's dhoni for you

    Ajay Kumar @RohanRe54054209

    Had u watched match??

    Munna Ms @munna71042123

    Pooja garu dhoni was tried happy last 5 overs jadeja was hitting dhoni has not hitting the boundaries that way lost the match in that moment dhoni also hit the boundaries we won the match

    Sai Teja Pachipulusu @im_saitejap

    @hegdepooja understood that you didn't watch the match..You just mentioned Dhoni as he is trending #1 in twitter.. Otherwise you may praise #Jadeja too

    Meanwhile, just like the Aravinda Sametha beauty, several other South stars too praised MS Dhoni and thanked him for his contribution to the sport.

    Meanwhile, just like the Aravinda Sametha beauty, several other South stars too praised MS Dhoni and thanked him for his contribution to the sport.

    Nagarjuna To Romance Naga Chaitanya's Heroine Once Again?

    More POOJA HEGDE News

    Read more about: pooja hegde ms dhoni
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue