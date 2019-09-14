English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Hegde Gives Dates Meant For Prabhas 20 To Akhil 4

    By
    |

    Some time ago, young actress Pooja Hegde was roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in Prabhas 20, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Shortly thereafter, she allocated dates to the film, much to the joy of her fans. Now, Pooja has reportedly allocated the dates meant for Darling's film to Akhil 4, marking her first collaboration with young hero Akhil Akkineni. The buzz is that she took the bold step as Prabhas is on a vacation, which suggests Prabhas 20 will not be going on floors any time soon.

    Pooja, last seen in in the sensational hit Maharshi, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. However, Akhil is yet to taste success. As such, working with him is a risky move on the young lady's part. It remains to be seen whether the gamble pays off.

    Pooja Hegde Gives Dates Meant For Prabhas 20 To Akhil 4

    Meanwhile, Prabhas 20 is touted to be a romantic-drama and marks Pooja Hegde's first collaboration with Prabhas. The film is likely to be shot in exotic locations, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. Directed by Radha Krishna, Prabhas 20 will reportedly be a pan-India affair.

    The buzz is that Prabhas will be seen shirtless in a few romantic scenes with Pooja, which is likely to up the glam quotient, big time, for Prabhas 20. Many feel that their chemistry is likely to be a highlight of the movie.

    Coming back to Pooja, she will soon be seen in Valmiki, slated to hit screens on September 20, 2019. The film, a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, features Varun Tej in the lead. Pooja will also be seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. She also has the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, featuring 2.0 baddie Akshay Kumar in the lead, in her kitty.

    So, are you excited about Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

    More POOJA HEGDE News

    Read more about: pooja hegde
    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue