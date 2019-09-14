Pooja Hegde Gives Dates Meant For Prabhas 20 To Akhil 4

Some time ago, young actress Pooja Hegde was roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in Prabhas 20, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Shortly thereafter, she allocated dates to the film, much to the joy of her fans. Now, Pooja has reportedly allocated the dates meant for Darling's film to Akhil 4, marking her first collaboration with young hero Akhil Akkineni. The buzz is that she took the bold step as Prabhas is on a vacation, which suggests Prabhas 20 will not be going on floors any time soon.

Pooja, last seen in in the sensational hit Maharshi, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. However, Akhil is yet to taste success. As such, working with him is a risky move on the young lady's part. It remains to be seen whether the gamble pays off.

Meanwhile, Prabhas 20 is touted to be a romantic-drama and marks Pooja Hegde's first collaboration with Prabhas. The film is likely to be shot in exotic locations, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. Directed by Radha Krishna, Prabhas 20 will reportedly be a pan-India affair.

The buzz is that Prabhas will be seen shirtless in a few romantic scenes with Pooja, which is likely to up the glam quotient, big time, for Prabhas 20. Many feel that their chemistry is likely to be a highlight of the movie.

Coming back to Pooja, she will soon be seen in Valmiki, slated to hit screens on September 20, 2019. The film, a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, features Varun Tej in the lead. Pooja will also be seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. She also has the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, featuring 2.0 baddie Akshay Kumar in the lead, in her kitty.

So, are you excited about Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies? Comments, please!