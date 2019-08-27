Pooja Hegde Impresses As Village Belle In The First Look Of Valmiki!

After winning hearts with her performances in various films down south, Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Varun Tej Konidela in Harish Shankar's Valmiki which is the official remake of Siddharth's 'Jigarthanda', which released in 2014. The first look of the actress from the film has been shared on social media, which in turn introduces her character Sridevi to the audiences. She has taken a break from all her previous glamorous appearances by appearing as a village belle in the film & we have to admit that she has completely aced her look.

Valmiki is the second film of Pooja Hegde with director Harish Shankar as he previously directed her in DJ. In the Allu Arjun starrer, she had played a city girl & now in Valmiki she will be seen playing a village belle. The two different characters talk about her versatility as an actress & also makes a point on how she can play two starkly different roles with ease.