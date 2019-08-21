Pooja Hegde Looks Mesmerising In These New Clicks

Pretty In Pink

Pooja looks simply fabulous in this lovely photo and proves that she is a pro at stealing the show. Her shy smile adds a new dimension to her 'pretty in pink' avatar and ups its recall value big time.

Stunning!

Here, Pooja is seen turning up the heat with a sensuous pose that is bound to take social media by storm. Her coy expression makes her look the perfect blend of hotness and innocence. That's what we call being 'divalicious'.

Too Good To Be Missed

This glamorous click proves that Pooja's fashion sense is second to none. She sure knows how to make young men go weak in the knees with her effortless grace. Pooja is one of the most popular stars on social media and her latest photos might help her leave her competition far behind.

Work Matters

Pooja is one of the busiest actresses in Tollywood today. After tasting success with Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, she is currently working on a movie with Prabhas, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. Some time ago, she said that the film is going to be a unique experience for fans.

"We have finished two schedules and looking forward to shoot the rest. It is going to be something that the audience has never seen before," Pooja had told Pinkvilla.

Pooja will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4.