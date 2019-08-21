English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Hegde Looks Mesmerising In These New Clicks

    By
    |

    Pooja Hegde, one of the most gorgeous young ladies in Tollywood, enjoys an enviable fan following due to her bindass nature and sincere performances. The Tulu lady was last seen in Maharshi that marked her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu and opened to a rocking response at the box office. Even though Pooja had limited scope in the movie, she made a solid impact, nonetheless. Now, the 28-year-old is in the limelight for an awesome reason. Some stunning photos of the gorgeous actress, clicked at a Lakme event, are breaking the internet, much to the delight of movie buffs.

    Pretty In Pink

    Pretty In Pink

    Pooja looks simply fabulous in this lovely photo and proves that she is a pro at stealing the show. Her shy smile adds a new dimension to her 'pretty in pink' avatar and ups its recall value big time.

    Stunning!

    Stunning!

    Here, Pooja is seen turning up the heat with a sensuous pose that is bound to take social media by storm. Her coy expression makes her look the perfect blend of hotness and innocence. That's what we call being 'divalicious'.

    Too Good To Be Missed

    Too Good To Be Missed

    This glamorous click proves that Pooja's fashion sense is second to none. She sure knows how to make young men go weak in the knees with her effortless grace. Pooja is one of the most popular stars on social media and her latest photos might help her leave her competition far behind.

    Work Matters

    Work Matters

    Pooja is one of the busiest actresses in Tollywood today. After tasting success with Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, she is currently working on a movie with Prabhas, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. Some time ago, she said that the film is going to be a unique experience for fans.

    "We have finished two schedules and looking forward to shoot the rest. It is going to be something that the audience has never seen before," Pooja had told Pinkvilla.

    Pooja will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4.

    More POOJA HEGDE News

    Read more about: pooja hegde
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue