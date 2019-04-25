Pooja Hegde's Stunning Photos Go Viral: Maharshi Girl Turns Beach Babe In Style

Bold And Beautiful

In an exciting development, a few bold photos of the Tulu girl are going viral and making young men go weak at the knees. In them, she is seen in a 'beach babe' avatar which she carries off like a boss. Her confident body language ups the recall value of her steamy avatar big time much to the delight of fans.

Fab!

Here is another stunning click of the young lady in which she looks fabulous. She sure knows how to live life to the fullest and have a blast.

A Good 2018

The year 2018 was a rather good one for Pooja and established her as a force to be reckoned with. She impressed fans with her sensuous moves in the Jigelu Rani number from Rangasthalam. The actress was also seen opposite Jr NTR in the big Dussehra release Aravinda Sametha which emerged as a hit. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film proved to be a feast for the mass audience which made a big difference.

The Road Ahead...

Pooja is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidapally, will see her act opposite 'Prince' Mahesh Babu. She will also be seen alongside Prabhas in Prabhas 20 which might release next year. Pooja is also a part of the Bollywood biggie Housefull4, featuring 2.0 villain Akshay Kumar in the lead.

