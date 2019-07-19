Pooja Hegde Signs Movies Only If This Unusual Demand Is Met; Fans Do Not Know How To React!

Last year, actress Pooja Hegde received some terrific news when Aravinda Sametha opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, had her paired opposite Jr NTR, which worked wonders for the 'Jigelu Rani'. This May, she consolidated her standing in the industry even further, when Maharshi, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu, did well at the box office.

Now, Pooja is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interview, the lovely lady revealed that she agrees to do a movie only if the team ensures that there is a lot of entertainment on the sets.

"For me to give a green signal for a project, I come with a condition that there should be enjoyment and entertainment in the sets. If there is seriousness in the sets, I hate to do the project.," she added. (-sic)

Most fans feel, this 'unusual' demand proves that Pooja is truly one bindass lady. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru girl currently has Prabhas 20 in her kitty, which is one of the biggest movies of her career. The film, being directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna, is a comedy that features her in a new avatar. Some time ago, she had revealed that she is 'excited' to be a part of the movie.

"We have finished two schedules and looking forward to shoot the rest. It is going to be something that the audience has never seen before I feel, because we are doing a European period film," she had told Pinkvilla.

Pooja will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, slated to hit screens later this year. The film marks her first collaboration with 2.0 villain Akshay Kumar.

So, what do you make of Pooja Hegde's 'unusual' demands? Comments, please!