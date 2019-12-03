Pooja Hegde To Sport A Glamorous Look In Her Film With Akhil Akkineni

Actress Pooja Hegde will soon be seen opposite young hero Akhil Akkineni in his movie with director 'Bommarillu' Bhasker and this has created a great deal of buzz among cinegoers. Now, here is some big news for the lovely lady's die-hard fans. According to a leading daily, the Tulu girl will be sporting a glamorous and trendy look in the flick. The actress, who donned casuals in Maharshi, has reportedly worked on her appearance and is set to impress movie buffs with her new avatar.

"She is looking trendy and in a completely new avatar Pooja wore casuals in Maharshi and had a traditional look in DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). But in this film, she is going to trend with a more glamorous look," revealed a source.

Interestingly, the director was initially not sure about wether he would be able to pull off the role. However, Pooja seems to have laid such doubts to rest.

Meanwhile, the Aravinda Sameta beauty will soon be resuming work on her film with Prabhas, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The film, being directed by Radhakrishna, is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. It is likely to release sometime in 2020.

So, are you looking forward to Pooja's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

Not Tamannaah But Pooja Hegde To Shake Legs With Mahesh Babu In Sarileru Neekevvaru?