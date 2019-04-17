English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Poonam Kaur Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Wing; Says Leaked Audio On Pawan Kalyan Is 'Doctored'

    By Staff
    |

    Poonam Kaur on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police, stating that a 'fake' audio clip of her talking about Pawan Kalyan is being circulated online to tarnish her reputation. While speaking to the media, the actress said that she has no clue about who was behind the controversy and added that some people are using the issue to gain political mileage

    "I do not know who is behind this. I complained to the police about the online harassment I was facing for the last two years and requested them to take action. I wish that no woman should undergo what I went through in the last two years. It was done by some people just for some political agenda, and spoiling a woman's life in the wake is a mistake. I have full trust in the police that they will take necessary action," she added.

    Poonam Kaur

    The cops have reportedly asked for legal advice on the matter and are likely to register a case based on the feedback.

    Interestingly, this controversy has broken out just a short while after former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila registered a similar case against miscreants for spreading rumours of her having an 'affair' with actor Prabhas.

    Most Read: Pawan Kalyan And Poonam Kaur's Love Story To Be Revealed? Audio Tapes To Be Leaked Soon?

    Read more about: poonam kaur pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue