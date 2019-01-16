Popular Telugu Actor Brahmanandam Undergoes A Bypass Surgery; Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery!

Popular Telugu actor Brahmanandam has reportedly underwent a heart surgery. According to a latest report by Bollywoodlife.com, the veteran actor who is at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai underwent a byepass surgery and reportedly, the sources close to the actor's family have confirmed the same.

The report also adds that Brahmanandam is stable now after the surgery. Reportedly, The popular actor, who was in a critical condition, was admitted to AHI in Mumbai on Sunday and had also underwent several tests. The surgery was done by renowned surgeo Ramakant Pandan on Monday.

Brahmanandam is one among the most loved actors of the Telugu cinema and has acted in over 1000 films so far. He is well-known for his comedy roles, especially in Telugu films. He has also acted in the films of various other languages like Tamil and Kannada. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Padmashri award. Brahmanandam was previously seen in the film Achari America Yatra. The actor also has some promising projects in his kitty and one among those is the upcoming big movie Saaho, in which he will reportedly be seen making a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, the social media is filled with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery.