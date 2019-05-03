English
    Popular Telugu Actor Gets Trolled Badly For This Particular Reason!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Popular Telugu actor Manchu Vishnu had shared am extremely glad news with his fans. He made a special announcement from a very special place and thus revealing that his wife is pregnant with his fourth child.

    This glad news shared by Manchu Vishnu was welcomed by his fans. Wishes have been pouring in for the lovely couple ever since the actor shared the news through his social media account. However, the Telugu actor might not have though that he would have to face trolls to for sharing a very good news.

    The comment section of the tweet sent out by Manchu Vishnu has been filled with some trolls. In fact, certain comments targeted him by saying that he should have really though of adopting an orphan since population is on the rise. Some of the other comments have posed a question whether he knows anything called population control or family planning.

    Take a look at some of the reactions here..

    Popular Telugu Actor Gets Trolled Badly For This Particular Reason!
    Popular Telugu Actor Gets Trolled Badly For This Particular Reason!

    Vishnu and Veranice tied the knot back in the year 2008. The lovely couple welcomed the twins Ariaana and Viviana in 2011. His son Avram was born in the year 2018.

    On the work front, Vishnu Manchu's next film is Voter, which is expected to release in theatres this year. Reportedly, he is also a part of a project named Kannappa.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
