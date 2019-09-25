Popular Telugu Actor Venu Madhav Passes Away!

Popular Telugu actor Venu Madhav, who is well known for comedy roles in Telugu cinema, is no more. The senior actor, who was 39 years old, breathed his last in Secunderabad. Earlier, reports had come in that, he was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, after a liver-related ailment worsened and was in a critical state.

Venu Madhav was suffering from kidney disease and liver-related ailments for long. He even spent two weeks in the hospital until he was discharged on Sunday. Reportedly, the actor was suggested to undergo liver transplantation by the doctors. However, sources reveal that Venu Madhav was brought back to the hospital on Tuesday (September 24, 2019), by a relative, as his condition had worsened.

Venu Madhav was one of the prominent comedians of Telugu cinema and has done over 170 films. Before venturing into films, he established his presence as a mimicry artist and later turned out to be a crucial part of Telugu commercial cinema. He began his acting career with the film 'Samradayam', which hit theatres in 1996. But it was the movie Toli Prema, that gave him the much-needed breakthrough. He didn't have to look back ever since then and in fact, went on to appear in as many as 60 movies in a single year, which was a big achievement.

Venu Madhav was less active in films since the past couple of years due to his ill health. He was last seen in Rudhramadevi (2015), in which the actor had essayed a strong role. Nevertheless, the popular actor had shown interest in contesting the assembly elections and had even filed nomination from Kodad constituency.