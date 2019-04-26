Post F2, Venkatesh And Varun Tej Come Together For This Biggie!

Earlier this year, Venkatesh and Varun Tej became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when F2 opened to a fantastic response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The two impressed with their chemistry which proved to be one of the main highlights of the movie. In fact, such was the craze surrounding F2 that it beat Vinaya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu to emerge as the big Sankranti winner.

Now, Venky and the 'Mega Prince' have collaborated once again. In an exciting development, they have dubbed for the Telugu version of Aladdin much to the delight of their fans. While the Guru actor has lent his voice to Will Smith, Varun Tej has dubbed for the Character of Aladdin. Needless to say, they have done a fantastic job and added a new dimension to Aladdin which might help it exceed expectations in the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is currently shooting for Venky Mama which sees him share screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The buzz is that the film has plenty of comic punches which might click with fans.

On the other hand, Varun Tej is currently working on Valmiki the Telugu remake of Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda.

So, are you excited about the Telugu version of Aladin? Tell us in the space below.

