Nagarjuna Beats Jr NTR: Tarak Fans Clash With Akkineni Loyalists; Insults Exchanged
Nagarjuna, who has been a part of Tollywood for nearly three decades, recently scored a big win over Jr NTR and proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with. According to reports, the opening episode of the Criminal star's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 secured a better rating than the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, which was hosted by the 'Young Tiger'. Now, it seems that this unexpected development has led to an all out war between Nagarjuna fans and the 'Tarak Army'.
A Nasty Dig
As soon as news of Nagarjuna's big win went viral, Tarak fans asked Akkineni supporters whether the veteran hero would be able to beat the opening day collections of Aravinda Sametha with his upcoming movie Manmadhudu 2.
A Shocking Reply
Responding to the sly dig, Akkineni fans said that Manmadhudu 2 will fare better than the Aravinda Sametha and urged Tarak loyalists to reveal the ‘actual' Day 1 collections of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie. Needless to say, this sharp remark upset Jr NTR fans and reignited the debate surrounding the collections of Aravinda Sametha, which many feel were ‘misleading'.
The Background
Despite being professional rivals, the Akkineni family and the Nandamuri clan have always shared a good rapport. Sr NTR held ANR in high regard and considered him to be a good friend. The two acted together in films such as Mayabazar, Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddhamu and Gundamma Katha, becoming an inseparable of Telugu cinema. Similarly, Harikrishna and Nags worked together in Seetharama Raju , which strengthened the bond between the families. Earlier this year, Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of Mr Majnu, featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead.
The Road Ahead...
Nagarjuna will next be seen in Manmadhudu 2, slated to release on August 9, 2019. He also has Bangaraju, a sequel to the Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. On the other hand, Jr NTR will next be seen in RRR, slated to release in 2020.