English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nagarjuna Beats Jr NTR: Tarak Fans Clash With Akkineni Loyalists; Insults Exchanged

    By
    |

    Nagarjuna, who has been a part of Tollywood for nearly three decades, recently scored a big win over Jr NTR and proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with. According to reports, the opening episode of the Criminal star's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 secured a better rating than the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, which was hosted by the 'Young Tiger'. Now, it seems that this unexpected development has led to an all out war between Nagarjuna fans and the 'Tarak Army'.

    A Nasty Dig

    As soon as news of Nagarjuna's big win went viral, Tarak fans asked Akkineni supporters whether the veteran hero would be able to beat the opening day collections of Aravinda Sametha with his upcoming movie Manmadhudu 2.

    A Shocking Reply

    Responding to the sly dig, Akkineni fans said that Manmadhudu 2 will fare better than the Aravinda Sametha and urged Tarak loyalists to reveal the ‘actual' Day 1 collections of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie. Needless to say, this sharp remark upset Jr NTR fans and reignited the debate surrounding the collections of Aravinda Sametha, which many feel were ‘misleading'.

    The Background

    Despite being professional rivals, the Akkineni family and the Nandamuri clan have always shared a good rapport. Sr NTR held ANR in high regard and considered him to be a good friend. The two acted together in films such as Mayabazar, Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddhamu and Gundamma Katha, becoming an inseparable of Telugu cinema. Similarly, Harikrishna and Nags worked together in Seetharama Raju , which strengthened the bond between the families. Earlier this year, Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of Mr Majnu, featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead.

    The Road Ahead...

    Nagarjuna will next be seen in Manmadhudu 2, slated to release on August 9, 2019. He also has Bangaraju, a sequel to the Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. On the other hand, Jr NTR will next be seen in RRR, slated to release in 2020.

    More JR NTR News

    Read more about: jr ntr nagarjuna
    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue