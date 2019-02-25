Post NTR Biopic's Huge Debacle, This Actress Says That Her Heart Goes Out For Balakrishna!
In terms of expectations, NTR Biopic was at par with any of the big films of the recent times. The Krish directorial, which feature Balakrishna in the lead role as the legendary NTR, released in the theatres as two parts in two subsequent months. NTR Kathanayakudu released during the Sankranthi season whereas NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of the series, hit the big screens in the past week. The biopic was Krish and Balakrishna's second project together after the highly successdul Gautamiputra Satakarni but reports suggest that NTR biopic has failed miserably at the box office. Interestingly, one of the top actresses has now come out with a comment regarding the same.
NTR Mahanayakudu
NTR Mahanayakudu released in the theatres on February 21, 2019 and the reports indicate that the film's performance at the box office is below par. This has left the fans and the audiences quite shocked. NTR Kathanayakudu, the prequel too had a lukewarm run at the box office
Kangana Ranaut Comes Out With Her Comment
Popular actress Kangana Ranaut, who has worked with the director Krish in Manikarnika, has come out her comments regarding the failure of NTR biopic. She has attacked Krish and has mentioned that her heart goes out for Balakrishna. It was while speaking to Pinkvilla that the actress opened up about the same.
Kangana Ranaut's Comments
"Yes, I also read about zero recovery of NTR, it's called black mark on the actor's career. My heart goes out to Balakrishna sir who trusted Krish and put so much at stake, but for me now is the time to question every vulture who was out for my blood, who attacked and harassed me for taking charge of a troubled situation and making a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film (Manikarnika), but what is shameful is that Krish and some paid media ran a sabotage campaign against a martyr's biopic.", she was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla.
Controversies Surrounding Manikarnika Movie
Manikarnika, Krish's second directorial venture in Bollywood was embroiled in controversies when the film-maker had walked out of the movie and later, had come out against Kangana Ranaut for taking the credits of the movie and making unwanted changes to the film.