Post NTR Biopic's Huge Debacle, This Actress Says That Her Heart Goes Out For Balakrishna!

NTR Mahanayakudu

NTR Mahanayakudu released in the theatres on February 21, 2019 and the reports indicate that the film's performance at the box office is below par. This has left the fans and the audiences quite shocked. NTR Kathanayakudu, the prequel too had a lukewarm run at the box office

Kangana Ranaut Comes Out With Her Comment

Popular actress Kangana Ranaut, who has worked with the director Krish in Manikarnika, has come out her comments regarding the failure of NTR biopic. She has attacked Krish and has mentioned that her heart goes out for Balakrishna. It was while speaking to Pinkvilla that the actress opened up about the same.

Kangana Ranaut's Comments

"Yes, I also read about zero recovery of NTR, it's called black mark on the actor's career. My heart goes out to Balakrishna sir who trusted Krish and put so much at stake, but for me now is the time to question every vulture who was out for my blood, who attacked and harassed me for taking charge of a troubled situation and making a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film (Manikarnika), but what is shameful is that Krish and some paid media ran a sabotage campaign against a martyr's biopic.", she was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla.

Controversies Surrounding Manikarnika Movie

Manikarnika, Krish's second directorial venture in Bollywood was embroiled in controversies when the film-maker had walked out of the movie and later, had come out against Kangana Ranaut for taking the credits of the movie and making unwanted changes to the film.