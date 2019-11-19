Post RRR, Ram Charan To Do A Movie With UV Creations?

Ram Charan, fondly referred to as 'Mega Power Star', is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after names in Telugu cinema today. The actor-producer is liked by all and sundry due to his humble nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some big news for his die-hard fans. According to a leading website, the Rangasthalam hero will soon be starring in a film to be produced by UV Creations. The yet-to-be-titled flick is likely to be helmed by debutant Pradeep. An official announcement about the same will most probably be made soon.

Interestingly, 2019 was a year of mixed fortunes for 'Mr C'. His big Sankranti release Vinaya Vidheya Rama tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. However, his second production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi, received glowing reviews despite being a commercial letdown.

Ram Charan is currently working on RRR, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film, believed to be bigger than the Baahubali series, features him as the parallel lead alongside 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR, which has piqued the curiosity. While talking about the magnum opus, he had said that he views the pan-India film as a 'Bollywood comeback'.

"I am not shying away from Bollywood. I'm waiting for the right time to make a comeback. I strongly believe SS Rajamouli's RRR is a perfect film to return to Hindi industry. It'll happen next year when we complete the project," he had added.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Ram Charan will be producing Koratala Siva's movie with 'Darling' Prabhas. The flick is believed to be a mass entertainer with plenty of commercial elements. All in all, 'Mega' fans have plenty to look forward to.

Source: IBTimes