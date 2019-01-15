English
    Post The NTR Kathanayakudu Debacle, Are There Any Takers For NTR Mahanayakudu?

    The first part of the highly ambitious NTR Biopic hit the screens on January 9, 2019 and this created a buzz in the industry. Titled NTR Kathanayakudu, it revolved around the matinee idol's contribution to the film world and was described as a tribute to the golden years of Telugu cinema. While NTR Kathanayakudu impressed a vast section of the fans, it has failed to do any wonders at the box office. It might show some growth during the remaining part of the Sankranthi break, however, the movie is still going to end up as a flop.

    NTR Kathanayakudu

    NTR Kathanayakudu had raked in Rs 72 Crore as pre-release business. And, this makes the box office results even more devastating. The debacle also put a question mark on the status of NTR Mahanayakudu.

    So far there has been no news about the pre-release business of NTR Mahanayakudu. And, many fee that this indicates that there is limited interest in it. The buzz is that the NTR Mahanayyakudu team might give the rights to the buyers of NTR Kathanayakudu. However, as things stand, this is mere speculation.

    One should get more clarity about this in the coming days. NTR Kathanayyakudu has been directed by Krish and features Vidya Balan and Balakrishna in the lead.

    Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 22:18 [IST]
