Post The Vinaya Vidheya Rama Failure, Boyapati Sreenu Gets Trolled Mercilessly

The much-hyped Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens on January 11, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, the Ram Charan starrer failed to impress the critics and this took a toll on its box office collections. Most critics pointed out that the outdated style of storytelling and 'mindless' violence were the biggest reasons for the disastrous output. Now, nearly 2 weeks after its release, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has officially been declared a flop. And, this has left several Mega fans heartbroken

Most of the fans feel that Boyapati Srinu is the reason for Vinaya Vidheya Rama's failure. And, not surprisingly, they are trolling him mercilessly. They are of the opinion that the director keeps his best for the Nandamuri family and hence did not do justice to VVR.

Some of them also said that Boyapati Srinu is all set to go underground because of the flak he has been receiving since the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The social media is a cruel place indeed.

With the Vinaya Vidheya Rama failing to work at the box office, Boyapati Srinu will now turn his attention to his movie with Balakrishna. On the other hand, Mr C will turn his full attention to his movie with SS Rajamouli. It is being referred to as RRR and also has Tarak in the lead.