    Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle, Boyapati Srinu Finally Receives Good News?

    By
    |

    This Sankranti, director Boyapati Srinu received the shock of his life when Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to impress critics and fans alike with most moviegoers terming it as a 'headache'. To make matter worse, the film crashed at the box office and ended up being an utter flop. Some time after the VVR debacle, Boyapati suffered another blow when Balakrishna reportedly chose KS Ravikumar over the Simha director for his next movie.

    Now, it seems that Boyapati Srinu fans finally have a reason to rejoice. According to reports, NBK's film with KS Ravikumar has been put on hold as its script requires a few changes. Meanwhile, Balakrishna has agreed to team up with Boyapati Srinu and resume his acting commitments ASAP. Moreover, the said film will be produced by Dil Raju.

    Boyapati Srinu

    Boyapati Srinu and the 'Nata Simha' have previously collaborated for mass movies like Legend and Simha, which means that fans have high expectations from their latest offering.

    Interestingly, 2019 has been a terrible year for Balakrishna as well. This January, he received a shock when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The very next month, he suffered a bigger setback when NTR Mahanayakudu turned out to be the biggest flop of his illustrious career.

    It will be interesting to see if Boyapati Srinu is able to make Balakrishna taste success once again.

    Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Fiasco, Boyapati Srinu Makes A Shocking Decision? Inside Deets Out

    Source: Tollywood.Net

