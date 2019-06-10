English
    Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle, Kiara Advani Makes A Bold Decision? Deets Inside

    By Lekhaka
    Last year, actress Kiara Advani became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when she made her Tollywood debut with Bharat Ane Nenu and added a new dimension to her career. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, saw her act opposite Mahesh Babu and captivate fans big time. Post the film's release, many in the industry felt that she would soon become the hottest thing in Tollywood.

    Unfortunately for the young lady, her second Tollywood movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a flop. The film, featuring her as the female lead opposite Ram Charan, failed to impress critics and this proved to be its downfall. In fact, the response was so poor that 'Mr C' apologised to Mega fans for acting in an underwhelming movie.

    Now, it seems that the Vinaya Vidheya Rama fiasco has taken a toll on Kiara's career. According to reports, she recently said that she'll try to do at least one Tollywood movie a year and indicated that she might focus more on Bollywood in the coming days.

    Meanwhile, Kiara is currently awaiting the release of Kabir Singh. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is a remake of Arjun Reddy and will see her act opposite Shahid Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News and Laxmmi Bomb.

    Kiara Advani On Her Plastic Surgery Going Wrong Rumours: I Could See Two Dollops On My Cheeks

    Source: Gulte

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
