English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Fiasco, Boyapati Srinu Makes A Shocking Decision? Inside Deets Out

    By Staff
    |

    Earlier this year, noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu suffered a big setback when Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a flop. The film opened to a good response at the box office before collapsing big time. The action-drama was ripped apart by all and sundry for its 'mindless' writing which led to its downfall. In fact, the reviews were so negative that Ram Charan apologised to his fans for delivering an underwhelming movie.

    Now, it seems that the VVR fiasco has forced Boyapati Srinu to take a bold and shocking decision. As per latest reports, the Legend director has decided to work with mid-range stars which indicates that all is not well.

    Boyapati Srinu

    Interestingly, during the promotions of the NTR biopic, Balakrishna had confirmed that his next movie would be directed by Boyapati Srinu. However, recently it was reported that NBK would be teaming up with KS Ravikumar and not Boyapati Srinu for his next. As such, there is still no clarity about the director's next project.

    Meanwhile, the buzz is that Boyapati Srinu is planning to team up with RX 100 hero Karthikeya as he is fond of his acting style. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

    So, do you think the Boyapati Srinu will be able to recover from the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle? Comments, please!

    After Being Snubbed By Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu To Work With This Sensational Hero

    More BOYAPATI SRINU News

    Read more about: Boyapati Srinu
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue