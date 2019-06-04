Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Fiasco, Boyapati Srinu Makes A Shocking Decision? Inside Deets Out

Earlier this year, noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu suffered a big setback when Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a flop. The film opened to a good response at the box office before collapsing big time. The action-drama was ripped apart by all and sundry for its 'mindless' writing which led to its downfall. In fact, the reviews were so negative that Ram Charan apologised to his fans for delivering an underwhelming movie.

Now, it seems that the VVR fiasco has forced Boyapati Srinu to take a bold and shocking decision. As per latest reports, the Legend director has decided to work with mid-range stars which indicates that all is not well.

Interestingly, during the promotions of the NTR biopic, Balakrishna had confirmed that his next movie would be directed by Boyapati Srinu. However, recently it was reported that NBK would be teaming up with KS Ravikumar and not Boyapati Srinu for his next. As such, there is still no clarity about the director's next project.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Boyapati Srinu is planning to team up with RX 100 hero Karthikeya as he is fond of his acting style. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

So, do you think the Boyapati Srinu will be able to recover from the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle? Comments, please!

