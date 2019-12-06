Prabhas 20: Jaan's Shoot To Get Delayed Further?

Prabhas's next film after Saaho, which is also the 20th film of the star, has been titled Jaan. However, the latest reports that have come up are not pleasing ones for fans as it is being said that the shoot of the movie has been delayed further. Hearsay has it that Prabhas has left for a foreign tour and it has led to an assumption that Jaan's shoot might get stretched further.

Reportedly, the new schedule of Jaan was expected to commence on November 18, 2019, at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. It was being speculated that the set works of the film were not completed and hence, the shoot didn't happen as per schedule.

However, there were other reports that Prabhas was unhappy with the present format of the script and he had suggested a few changes to the writer-director Radhakrishna. Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that by the time the script is reworked, he will be back from his vacation. However, no official word has come up from the team regarding any of these.

Rumour has it that Jaan will be a romantic entertainer, set in two different time periods. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the film's leading lady. Earlier, the makers of the movie had shot a lengthy schedule in Italy. However, later it was reported that the makers decided to cut down the expenditure of the movie. Hence, the team decided to put up a set in Hyderabad for canning the rest of the portions. It was also reported that the film won't be a bilingual, unlike Prabhas's previous venture Saaho. The team is yet to make any announcement regarding the rest of the star cast as well.